MARCIA ROSTIEN
Back to results
Previous Agent
Next Agent
MARCIA ROSTIEN
Long & Foster Real Estate
13030 Kibler Road
Greensboro
,
Maryland
21639
United States
ª
Properties For Sale
Showing 1 to 12 of 12 results.
412 N Academy St
Greensboro
,
Maryland
21639
United States
1
of 21
$184,900
3 Beds
2 Full Baths
Single Family
View Details »
25011 Pealiquor Rd
Denton
,
Maryland
21629
United States
1
of 21
$172,000
3 Beds
2 Full Baths
Single Family
View Details »
311 Main St
Marydel
,
Maryland
21649
United States
1
of 11
$139,900
6 Beds
2 Full Baths
Single Family
View Details »
Lot 6 Cedar Crest Ct #6
Denton
,
Maryland
21629
United States
1
of 4
$99,900
Land
View Details »
18620 Reedy Rd
Marydel
,
Maryland
21649
United States
$99,000
3 Beds
2 Full Baths
Single Family
View Details »
Lot 12 Pealiquor Rd
Denton
,
Maryland
21629
United States
1
of 3
$89,900
Land
View Details »
Lot 11 Pealiquor Rd
Denton
,
Maryland
21629
United States
1
of 5
$89,900
Land
View Details »
Lot 4 Cedar Crest Ct #4
Denton
,
Maryland
21629
United States
1
of 2
$64,900
Land
View Details »
Lot 9 Cedar Crest Ct #9
Denton
,
Maryland
21629
United States
1
of 2
$64,900
Land
View Details »
Lot 10 Williston Rd
Denton
,
Maryland
21629
United States
1
of 2
$64,900
Land
View Details »
112 W Sunset Ave
Greensboro
,
Maryland
21639
United States
1
of 4
$39,500
4 Beds
2 Full Baths
Single Family
View Details »
519 Second St S
Denton
,
Maryland
21629
United States
$30,000
Land
View Details »
