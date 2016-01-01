> > 8360 Greensboro Dr #612

8360 Greensboro Dr #612
Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States

Details for 8360 Greensboro Dr #612

New Listing
 
Price:
$2,950 
Beds:
3
Full Baths:
2
Property type:
Other Residential
Year Built:
1978
Web Id:
VAFX746236
Subdivision:
ROTONDA
Elementary:
Spring Hill
Middle:
Longfellow
High:
McLean
History:
Posted: 26 days ago
About 8360 Greensboro Dr #612

Great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in beautiful Rotonda, bus shuttle, easy access to metro, multi-million dollar renovation of the community center compleated in 2016, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, resort style indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lots of recreational activities, two ponds, trails, secure building and parking. Spacious unit offers fully renovated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors in living, dining, and one of the bedrooms, carpeted spacious master and guest bedrooms. One time registration fee of $600 before moving in and $250 refundable elevator fee if moving M-F 9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m, otherwise $100 non-refundable fee. Submit rental applications online: https://www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

features

cooling: 
Central Air Conditioning, Heat Pump
Parking: 
Parking
lot description: 
Additional Land Available

Property Details

Cooling: 
Central A/C
County: 
FAIRFAX
Heating: 
Heat Pump(s)
Parking Description: 
Unassigned, Attendant, Private, Secure Parking
Year Built: 
1978

Interior

Interior Features: 
Carpet, Combination Dining/Living, Floor Plan - Traditional, Kitchen - Gourmet, Master Bath(s), Upgraded Countertops, Wood Floors
Tatiana Nelson
703-964-1290
