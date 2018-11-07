8350 Greensboro Dr #310

8350 Greensboro Dr #310 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States

$2,200
2
Beds
1
Full Baths
1
Partial Bath
Other Residential
1978
Year Built
VAFX1027622
Web Id
THE ROTONDA
Subdivision
Fairfax County Public Schools
School District
Spring Hill
Elementary
Longfellow
Middle
McLean
High
2
days ago
New Listing

About 8350 Greensboro Dr #310

Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom condo in gated community, in the the heart of Tysons Corner. WoodFloors in Living areas. Newer appliances, 1-Car Garage. One block to Silver Line Metro, Shopping,Restaurants & more. 24HR security, free shuttle to metro, newly renovated Community Center +Gym, Convenience Store, Indoor + outdoor Pools, Tennis, Playground, Picnic area, Walk/Jog Path.

features

cooling
Central Air Conditioning
lot description
Additional Land Available

Property Details

Cooling
Central A/C
County
FAIRFAX
Heating
Forced Air
Parking Description
Parking Space Conveys
Year Built
1978

Interior

Interior Features
Flat, Floor Plan - Open, Formal/Separate Dining Room, Kitchen - Table Space, Walk-in Closet(s), Window Treatments