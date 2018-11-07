8350 Greensboro Dr #310 8350 Greensboro Dr #310 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States
8350 Greensboro Dr #310 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States
$2,200
Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom condo in gated community, in the the heart of Tysons Corner. WoodFloors in Living areas. Newer appliances, 1-Car Garage. One block to Silver Line Metro, Shopping,Restaurants & more. 24HR security, free shuttle to...
- 2
- Beds
- 1
- Full Baths
- 1
- Partial Bath
- Other Residential
- 1978
- Year Built
- VAFX1027622
- Web Id
- THE ROTONDA
- Subdivision
- Fairfax County Public Schools
- School District
- 2
- days ago
About 8350 Greensboro Dr #310
features
- cooling
- Central Air Conditioning
- lot description
- Additional Land Available
Property Details
- Cooling
- Central A/C
- County
- FAIRFAX
- Heating
- Forced Air
- Parking Description
- Parking Space Conveys
- Year Built
- 1978
Interior
- Interior Features
- Flat, Floor Plan - Open, Formal/Separate Dining Room, Kitchen - Table Space, Walk-in Closet(s), Window Treatments
