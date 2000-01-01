8360 Greensboro Dr #118 8360 Greensboro Dr #118 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States
8360 Greensboro Dr #118 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States
$3,300
Get directions
Spacious unit 2,100 sq ft. 3 BR, 3 BA, separate laundry room, large pantry/storage, completely updated kitchen with granite counters & breakfast area. large enclosed balcony. extra storage & 2 car garage. Gated community and great amenities...
Weichert, REALTORS
Samia S Gouda
Phone: 301-718-4100
Change Currency
$3,300
- 3
- Beds
- 3
- Full Baths
- Other Residential
- 1978
- Year Built
- VAFX1055278
- Web Id
- ROTONDA
- Subdivision
- Fairfax County Public Schools
- School District
- Today
About 8360 Greensboro Dr #118
Spacious unit 2,100 sq ft. 3 BR, 3 BA, separate laundry room, large pantry/storage, completely updated kitchen with granite counters & breakfast area. large enclosed balcony. extra storage & 2 car garage. Gated community and great amenities including in & out pools, tennis courts, play ground, community center, free shuttle to metro,convenient store, walk to Greensboro metro station.
features
- cooling
- Central Air Conditioning, Central Heat
Property Details
- Cooling
- Central A/C
- County
- FAIRFAX
- Heating
- Central
- Parking Description
- Secure Parking
- Style
- Ranch/Rambler
- Year Built
- 1978
Interior
- Interior Features
- Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen - Table Space, Dining Area, Breakfast Area, Kitchen - Eat-In, Entry Level Bedroom, Upgraded Countertops, Floor Plan - Open, Floor Plan - Traditional
Google Map Loading...