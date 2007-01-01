700 Sunset Ave

700 Sunset Ave
700 Sunset Ave Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States

$975
Zoned I-2. Completely rebuilt in 2007 with 2 separate offices for a total square footage of 2,280 and large fenced-in area.. Previously used by a towing company. Al cars are now gone.
B.C. Miller Realty, Inc.

Bruce C Miller
Phone: 410-560-2500

