0-Parcel 48 River Rd

0-Parcel 48 River Rd Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States

$79,995
6.92 Acres at the corner of River Rd & Harrington Rd in Greensboro. 2.1 Acres is Build able with Perc Test approved for up to a 4 bedroom home. The remaining acreage is in Caroline Cty Forest Conservation Easement. Stream running through the...
Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Co, LLC

Sharon L Rieck
Phone: 410-822-9000
Land
CM9614899
Web Id
GREENSBORO
Subdivision
Caroline County Public Schools
School District
1,128
days ago

About 0-Parcel 48 River Rd

6.92 Acres at the corner of River Rd & Harrington Rd in Greensboro. 2.1 Acres is Build able with Perc Test approved for up to a 4 bedroom home. The remaining acreage is in Caroline Cty Forest Conservation Easement. Stream running through the property. Easement allows for nature trails on the property. Call today to take a look at this beautiful piece of property!

Property Details

County
CAROLINE