0-Parcel 48 River Rd 0-Parcel 48 River Rd Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States
$79,995
6.92 Acres at the corner of River Rd & Harrington Rd in Greensboro. 2.1 Acres is Build able with Perc Test approved for up to a 4 bedroom home. The remaining acreage is in Caroline Cty Forest Conservation Easement. Stream running through the property. Easement allows for nature trails on the property.
Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Co, LLC
Sharon L Rieck
Phone: 410-822-9000
- Land
- CM9614899
- Web Id
- GREENSBORO
- Subdivision
- Caroline County Public Schools
- School District
- 1,128
- days ago
About 0-Parcel 48 River Rd
6.92 Acres at the corner of River Rd & Harrington Rd in Greensboro. 2.1 Acres is Build able with Perc Test approved for up to a 4 bedroom home. The remaining acreage is in Caroline Cty Forest Conservation Easement. Stream running through the property. Easement allows for nature trails on the property. Call today to take a look at this beautiful piece of property!
Property Details
- County
- CAROLINE
