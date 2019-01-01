0 Quail Ct 0 Quail Ct Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States
0 Quail Ct Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States
$249,900
New Construction will be staring soon. This lot house package includes a Spacious 1500 sq ft. home situated on a 1 acre lot. 3/2 bath*2 car garage*front porch* and many other great features. Don't be too late to choose your colors of your choice.
Long & Foster Real Estate INC
Barbara J Blosser
Phone: 410-479-1200
- PRICE / SQ. FT.:
- $167
$249,900
- 3
- Beds
- 2
- Full Baths
- 1,500 Sq Ft.
- Interior
- Single Family
- 2019
- Year Built
- 1008355342
- Web Id
- SPIERING ESTATES
- Subdivision
- Caroline County Public Schools
- School District
- 59
- days ago
About 0 Quail Ct
features
- cooling
- Central Air Conditioning
- lot description
- Additional Land Available
Property Details
- Cooling
- Heat Pump(s), Central A/C
- County
- CAROLINE
- Heating
- Heat Pump - Gas BackUp
- Style
- Ranch/Rambler
- Year Built
- 2019
Interior
- Interior Features
- Carpet, CeilngFan(s), Combination Dining/Living, Combination Kitchen/Living
Additional Information
- Price Per Sq. ft
- $166.60
