102 Granby St Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States

$31,500
Nice shaded lot in the town of Greensboro ready to be built on. Water and Sewer already setup. Come build your next home here.
Eastern Shore Fine Properties, INC

Justin Ryan Pokrywka
Land
CM10305661
Web Id
Caroline County Public Schools
School District
270
days ago

About 102 Granby St

Property Details

County
CAROLINE