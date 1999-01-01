> > > 25708n/A Mockingbird Ln

25708n/A Mockingbird Ln
Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States

Details for 25708n/A Mockingbird Ln

Price:
$312,500 
PRICE / SQ. FT.:
$169
Beds:
3
Full Baths:
2
Interior:
1,848 Sq Ft.
Exterior:
3.265 Acres
Property type:
Single Family
Year Built:
1999
Web Id:
1009181330
Subdivision:
FOX GRAPE FARMS
Elementary:
Call School Board
Middle:
Call School Board
High:
Call School Board
History:
Posted: 105 days ago
About 25708n/A Mockingbird Ln

PRICE REDUCTION for this cozy cape cod in a quiet neighborhood situated at the end of a curved drive on 3+ acres of wooded privacy. Three bedrooms, two on the main level and a second level suite with sleeping area, sitting room & bath with jacuzzi tub. A 4th bedroom conversion is possible. Secluded lot backs to trees to be enjoyed from a trex- deck w/ Sun Setter awning or the gazebo w/ ceiling fan & patio. Take a good look at the terrific 2-car detached garage with a large private workshop w/ benches & shelves. A large walk-up, unfinished 2nd level could be a perfect wo/man cave, or big enough for an in-law or au pair suite.

Amenities

  • Carpet
  • Dishwasher
  • Refrigerator

Property Details

Appliances: 
Built-In Microwave, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Dryer - Electric, Washer, Refrigerator
Garage Type: 
Additional Storage Area, Covered Parking, Garage - Front Entry, Garage Door Opener,
Cooling: 
Central A/C, Ceiling Fan(s), Window Unit(s)
Heating: 
Electric, Baseboard - Electric
Parking: 
Detached Garage, Driveway

Exterior

ExteriorFeatures: 
Exterior Lighting, Flood Lights, Secure Storage

Interior

InteriorFeatures: 
Carpet, CeilngFan(s), Combination Kitchen/Dining, Entry Level Bedroom, Floor Plan - Traditional, Wood Floors
COLLEEN MINAHAN
COLLEEN MINAHAN
629 BAYSIDE DR
STEVENSVILLE, MARYLAND 21666 UNITED STATES   
