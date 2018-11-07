> > > 103 Maple Ave

103 Maple Ave
Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States

Details for 103 Maple Ave

Price:
$129,900 
PRICE / SQ. FT.:
$55
Beds:
3
Full Baths:
1
Partial Baths:
1
Interior:
2,368 Sq Ft.
Exterior:
.25 Acres
Property type:
Single Family
Year Built:
1920
Web Id:
1001957508
Subdivision:
GREENSBORO
Elementary:
Greensboro
Middle:
Lockerman-Denton
High:
North Caroline
History:
Posted: 227 days ago
About 103 Maple Ave

Lovely older cape cod home with inviting front porch. Many updates include all new kitchen, updated baths, replacement windows, siding, new roof, new sidewalk, freshly painted interior and refinished floors down stairs and new carpet up. Stainless steel appliances, new sump pump. Move in ready!! Below appraised value!

Amenities

  • Carpet
  • Refrigerator

Property Details

Appliances: 
Washer/Dryer Hookups Only, Oven/Range - Electric, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Water Heater
Cooling: 
Wall Unit
Heating: 
Hot Water, Baseboard - Hot Water
Parking: 
Off Street

Exterior

ExteriorFeatures: 
Sidewalks

Interior

InteriorFeatures: 
Attic, Dining Area, Master Bath(s), Wood Floors, Floor Plan - Traditional
