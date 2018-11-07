103 Maple Ave

Lovely older cape cod home with inviting front porch. Many updates include all new kitchen, updated baths, replacement windows, siding, new roof, new sidewalk, freshly painted interior and refinished floors down stairs and new carpet up. Stainless steel appliances, new sump pump. Move in ready!! Below appraised value!
Lovely older cape cod home with inviting front porch. Many updates include all new kitchen, updated baths, replacement windows, siding, new roof, new sidewalk, freshly painted interior and refinished floors down stairs and new carpet up. Stainless steel appliances, new sump pump. Move in ready!! Below appraised value!