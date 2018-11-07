> > > 25259 Moot Point Ln

25259 Moot Point Ln
Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States

Details for 25259 Moot Point Ln

Price:
$385,000 
PRICE / SQ. FT.:
$229
Beds:
2
Full Baths:
2
Interior:
1,680 Sq Ft.
Property type:
Single Family
Year Built:
2002
Web Id:
CM10312767
Subdivision:
MOOT POINT FARM
History:
Posted: 7 days ago
About 25259 Moot Point Ln

Private waterfront paradise w/ all nature has to offer. Beautiful immaculately kept contemporary home. 2nd floor master w/ loft, sitting room, office, large walk in closet & master bath w/ jetted tub. Huge Trex deck w/ glass deck rails for optimum views. In ground pool surrounded by pavers. This home has been a income producing VRBO rental for the last several years.

features

cooling: 
Central Air Conditioning

Property Details

Cooling: 
Central A/C
County: 
CAROLINE
Heating: 
Forced Air
Style: 
Contemporary
Year Built: 
2002

Interior

Interior Features: 
Combination Kitchen/Dining

Additional Information

Price Per Sq. ft: 
$229.17
Bonnie E Johnson Johnson
410-643-2244
OTHER AREAS,    
