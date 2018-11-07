12642 Greensboro Rd

This home offers a front porch with composite decking. Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring. Over sized laundry room with plenty of storage.Lovely master bedroom with en suite bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. Great room has propane fireplace. Separate dining room. Modern kitchen with energy efficient appliances. 2 garages, one attached and the other detached. The detached garage is heated and air conditioned, measures 40' x 24' with 13 ft ceilings and is fully finished. There is also a fenced pasture with run in shed for livestock. All of this on a manageable 3 acres. The patio and front walk is stampcrete.
