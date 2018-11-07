> > > 12642 Greensboro Rd

12642 Greensboro Rd
Greensboro, Maryland 21639 United States

Details for 12642 Greensboro Rd

Price:
$299,000 
Beds:
3
Full Baths:
2
Property type:
Single Family
Year Built:
2002
Web Id:
MDCM100028
Subdivision:
NO SUB-DIVISION
Elementary:
Greensboro
Middle:
Lockerman-Denton
High:
North Caroline
History:
Posted: 2 days ago
About 12642 Greensboro Rd

This home offers a front porch with composite decking. Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring. Over sized laundry room with plenty of storage.Lovely master bedroom with en suite bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. Great room has propane fireplace. Separate dining room. Modern kitchen with energy efficient appliances. 2 garages, one attached and the other detached. The detached garage is heated and air conditioned, measures 40' x 24' with 13 ft ceilings and is fully finished. There is also a fenced pasture with run in shed for livestock. All of this on a manageable 3 acres. The patio and front walk is stampcrete.

features

cooling: 
Heat Pump
lot description: 
Additional Land Available

Property Details

County: 
CAROLINE
Heating: 
Heat Pump(s)
Style: 
Ranch/Rambler
