8360 Greensboro Dr #212 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States
$597,000
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY --- June 9th! Home is surrounded by trees, at the end of the hall with 3 sides of windows. 14x14 year round/heated and cooled sun room with blinds & ceiling fan, is perched in a gorgeous tree. Late Morning and afternoon sun!
McEnearney Associates, Inc.
Renneye L Pike
Phone: 703-790-9090
- PRICE / SQ. FT.:
- $317
$597,000
- 3
- Beds
- 2
- Full Baths
- 1,881 Sq Ft.
- Interior
- Single Family
- 1978
- Year Built
- VAFX1062628
- Web Id
- ROTONDA
- Subdivision
- Fairfax County Public Schools
- School District
- Open House
- 6/9, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
- 22
- days ago
About 8360 Greensboro Dr #212
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY --- June 9th! Home is surrounded by trees, at the end of the hall with 3 sides of windows. 14x14 year round/heated and cooled sun room with blinds & ceiling fan, is perched in a gorgeous tree. Late Morning and afternoon sun! 1881 SQ FT. 2 bedrooms & Den/3rd Bedroom. Den/Bedroom has a private open balcony with green views. REMODELED open White Kitchen with White Cabinets - one with glass front. Separate dining room has treed views. Open floor plan between kitchen, dining room, living room to sunroom - is great for entertaining. So so many closets - and be sure to notice their organizers! Well cared for and neutral. All window treatments convey. Crown moldings / entry foyer, kitchen, living room, dining room. 5 ceiling fans. Master Bath renovation boasts walk in/glass doored shower. And MBR has mirrored closet***OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS*** Garage spa#22 on B-1 garage and storage space, too.
features
- cooling
- Ceiling Fan, Central Air Conditioning
Property Details
- Cooling
- Central A/C, Ceiling Fan(s), Zoned
- County
- FAIRFAX
- Heating
- Forced Air
- Style
- Contemporary
- Year Built
- 1978
Interior
- Interior Features
- Carpet, CeilngFan(s), Crown Moldings, Floor Plan - Open, Formal/Separate Dining Room, Kitchen - Gourmet, Master Bath(s), Upgraded Countertops, Wood Floors
Additional Information
- Price Per Sq. ft
- $317.38
