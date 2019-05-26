8380 Greensboro Dr #925

8380 Greensboro Dr #925
8380 Greensboro Dr #925 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States

$480,000
Open House
2 BD2 BASingle Family
OPEN HOUSE! THIS SUNDAY 5-26-19 1-4pm*****VERY RARE ******TWO SIDE BY SIDE Garage Spaces. #104 and #105 on the B-1 Level convey! Plus 2 unassigned outdoor spaces/in lot. Storage, too, Enjoy tiled open 13x9 balcony facing the outdoor pool &...
McEnearney Associates, Inc.

Renneye L Pike
Phone: 703-790-9090
$480,000
PRICE / SQ. FT.:
$424
2
Beds
2
Full Baths
1,132 Sq Ft.
Interior
Single Family
1980
Year Built
VAFX1064120
Web Id
ROTONDA
Subdivision
Fairfax County Public Schools
School District
SPRING HILL
Elementary
LONGFELLOW
Middle
MCLEAN
High
5/26, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
About 8380 Greensboro Dr #925

OPEN HOUSE! THIS SUNDAY 5-26-19 1-4pm*****VERY RARE ******TWO SIDE BY SIDE Garage Spaces. #104 and #105 on the B-1 Level convey! Plus 2 unassigned outdoor spaces/in lot. Storage, too, Enjoy tiled open 13x9 balcony facing the outdoor pool & Community center with sweeping views from the 9th floor! Faces South! Updated heating/cooling & electronic AIR CLEANER****New 6 panel doors/frames, with louvered handles! Crown Molding! Remodeled entry foyer! 2 NEW sets of mirrored sliding doors. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 4" shoe molding. Arched handmade wood doorway to kitchen! Fully remodeled Kitchen featuring granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. Wine Cooler. Microwave. Glass front 42" white cabinets. WASHER DRYER UNDER the COUNTERTOP! Both baths gutted w/top materials/finishes and workmanship! 2nd bath has walk in ceramic shower with glass doors, marble sink! ALL New light fixtures,switches with dimmers,and outlets. Master bath w/porcelain tub, private door & ceramic floors! Gorgeous separate sink area. Blinds at all windows! *****Absolutely stunning!*********

features

cooling
Central Air Conditioning
lot description
Additional Land Available

Property Details

Cooling
Central A/C
County
FAIRFAX
Heating
Forced Air
Parking Description
Electric Vehicle Charging Station(s), General Common Elements
Style
Contemporary
Year Built
1980

Interior

Interior Features
Combination Dining/Living, Crown Moldings, Floor Plan - Open, Pantry, Walk-in Closet(s), Window Treatments, Wine Storage, Wood Floors

Additional Information

Price Per Sq. ft
$424.03