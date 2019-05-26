8380 Greensboro Dr #925 8380 Greensboro Dr #925 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States
$480,000
OPEN HOUSE! THIS SUNDAY 5-26-19 1-4pm*****VERY RARE ******TWO SIDE BY SIDE Garage Spaces. #104 and #105 on the B-1 Level convey! Plus 2 unassigned outdoor spaces/in lot. Storage, too, Enjoy tiled open 13x9 balcony facing the outdoor pool &...
McEnearney Associates, Inc.
Renneye L Pike
Phone: 703-790-9090
- PRICE / SQ. FT.:
- $424
- 2
- Beds
- 2
- Full Baths
- 1,132 Sq Ft.
- Interior
- Single Family
- 1980
- Year Built
- VAFX1064120
- Web Id
- ROTONDA
- Subdivision
- Fairfax County Public Schools
- School District
- Open House
- 5/26, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
- 4
- days ago
About 8380 Greensboro Dr #925
OPEN HOUSE! THIS SUNDAY 5-26-19 1-4pm*****VERY RARE ******TWO SIDE BY SIDE Garage Spaces. #104 and #105 on the B-1 Level convey! Plus 2 unassigned outdoor spaces/in lot. Storage, too, Enjoy tiled open 13x9 balcony facing the outdoor pool & Community center with sweeping views from the 9th floor! Faces South! Updated heating/cooling & electronic AIR CLEANER****New 6 panel doors/frames, with louvered handles! Crown Molding! Remodeled entry foyer! 2 NEW sets of mirrored sliding doors. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 4" shoe molding. Arched handmade wood doorway to kitchen! Fully remodeled Kitchen featuring granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. Wine Cooler. Microwave. Glass front 42" white cabinets. WASHER DRYER UNDER the COUNTERTOP! Both baths gutted w/top materials/finishes and workmanship! 2nd bath has walk in ceramic shower with glass doors, marble sink! ALL New light fixtures,switches with dimmers,and outlets. Master bath w/porcelain tub, private door & ceramic floors! Gorgeous separate sink area. Blinds at all windows! *****Absolutely stunning!*********
features
- cooling
- Central Air Conditioning
- lot description
- Additional Land Available
Property Details
- Cooling
- Central A/C
- County
- FAIRFAX
- Heating
- Forced Air
- Parking Description
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station(s), General Common Elements
- Style
- Contemporary
- Year Built
- 1980
Interior
- Interior Features
- Combination Dining/Living, Crown Moldings, Floor Plan - Open, Pantry, Walk-in Closet(s), Window Treatments, Wine Storage, Wood Floors
Additional Information
- Price Per Sq. ft
- $424.03
