8380 Greensboro Dr #925

8380 Greensboro Dr #925
8380 Greensboro Dr #925 Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States

$480,000
 Get directions
 
­
­
2 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths! 1132 sq ft.***VERY RARE ****** 2 side by side garage spaces. #104 and #105 convey! Storage, too, Enjoy tiled open 13x9 balcony faces the outdoor pool & Community center with sweeping views from the 9th floor facing...
­

McEnearney Associates, Inc.

Renneye L Pike
Phone: 703-790-9090

Community Guide

-

Population breakdown by age

This chart indicates the age groups broken down as a percentage of total population in each location.

Household income

This chart indicates the household income grouped by income range as a percentage of total respondent population in each location.

Educational achievement

This chart indicates the educational achievement grouped by level of achievement as a percentage of total respondent population in each location. The national average is indicated in red.

Travel time to work

This chart indicates the total travel time to work grouped by time range in minutes as a percentage of total respondent population in each location.

Time leaving for work

This chart indicates the time leaving for work grouped by time range as a percentage of total respondent population in each location.

Temperature

Precipitation

Year homes built

This chart indicates the year range that homes were built grouped by time span as a percentage of all respondent homes in the selected areas.

Occupancy Status

This pie chart illustrates a breakdown of the occupancy status of homes as a percentage of all respondent homes in the selected areas.

Number Of Occupants

This chart indicates the number of resident occupants in rental dwellings as a percentage of all respondent occupied rental dwellings.

Real Estate Taxes

This chart indicates the real estate taxes paid by a population of respondents in each location grouped by amount range.

Data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, other government organizations, and local weather stations.

­
­