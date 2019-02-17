8380 Greensboro Dr #807

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-17-18 1-4p.m.********8th floor -- faces south/panoramic sunny views! 1444 sq ft! Model G + 13x9 carpeted sunroom w/ceiling fan! Engineered wood flrs! Fresh paint! Updated baths! 2nd bath features ceramic white Walk in shower with glass doors. Ceramic Master Bath -- porcelain tub w/ glass doors. Kitchen remodeled -- opens to dining room! Stainless appliances including stove, frig with door dispenser! Granite counter tops with added Breakfast Bar & cabinets/ Great for entertaining! 6 mos old Heating/Cooling + Air Cleaner ! New Carpeting in 2nd bedroom & sunroom! 1 Garage space, #124 and 2 unassigned parking spaces in lot. Dogs welcome! 34 gated manicured acres in Tysons! Shuttle bus weekday Rush Hr mornings from your lobby to subway. Shopping bus to malls and grocery stores 10am-3pm./Mon-Fri. Lit Tennis, in/outdoor pools,saunas, playground, library, 24 hr gym,game room, mini-mart/cleaners, Electric Charging stations, trails, off leash dog park,picnic tables and grills, sports court, & basketball court, putting green, business ctr & wii fi in Community Center. And, ESL schools with bus pick up inside the property!
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-17-18 1-4p.m.********8th floor -- faces south/panoramic sunny views! 1444 sq ft! Model G + 13x9 carpeted sunroom w/ceiling fan! Engineered wood flrs! Fresh paint! Updated baths! 2nd bath features ceramic white Walk in shower with glass doors. Ceramic Master Bath -- porcelain tub w/ glass doors. Kitchen remodeled -- opens to dining room! Stainless appliances including stove, frig with door dispenser! Granite counter tops with added Breakfast Bar & cabinets/ Great for entertaining! 6 mos old Heating/Cooling + Air Cleaner ! New Carpeting in 2nd bedroom & sunroom! 1 Garage space, #124 and 2 unassigned parking spaces in lot. Dogs welcome! 34 gated manicured acres in Tysons! Shuttle bus weekday Rush Hr mornings from your lobby to subway. Shopping bus to malls and grocery stores 10am-3pm./Mon-Fri. Lit Tennis, in/outdoor pools,saunas, playground, library, 24 hr gym,game room, mini-mart/cleaners, Electric Charging stations, trails, off leash dog park,picnic tables and grills, sports court, & basketball court, putting green, business ctr & wii fi in Community Center. And, ESL schools with bus pick up inside the property!