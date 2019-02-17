> > 8380 Greensboro Dr #807

8380 Greensboro Dr #807
Mclean, Virginia 22102 United States

  •   Photos
  •   Map
­
­

Details for 8380 Greensboro Dr #807

­
 
Price:
$433,150 
PRICE / SQ. FT.:
$300
Beds:
2
Full Baths:
2
­
Interior:
1,444 Sq Ft.
Property type:
Single Family
Year Built:
1980
Web Id:
VAFX928728
Subdivision:
ROTONDA
­
Elementary:
Spring Hill
Middle:
Longfellow
High:
McLean
Open House:
2/17/2019
1:00PM-4:00PM
History:
Posted: 7 days ago
­
­
­
Save this property
Email Friend
Print listing brochure
Send PDF brochure to email
Mortgage Calculator
­

About 8380 Greensboro Dr #807

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-17-18 1-4p.m.********8th floor -- faces south/panoramic sunny views! 1444 sq ft! Model G + 13x9 carpeted sunroom w/ceiling fan! Engineered wood flrs! Fresh paint! Updated baths! 2nd bath features ceramic white Walk in shower with glass doors. Ceramic Master Bath -- porcelain tub w/ glass doors. Kitchen remodeled -- opens to dining room! Stainless appliances including stove, frig with door dispenser! Granite counter tops with added Breakfast Bar & cabinets/ Great for entertaining! 6 mos old Heating/Cooling + Air Cleaner ! New Carpeting in 2nd bedroom & sunroom! 1 Garage space, #124 and 2 unassigned parking spaces in lot. Dogs welcome! 34 gated manicured acres in Tysons! Shuttle bus weekday Rush Hr mornings from your lobby to subway. Shopping bus to malls and grocery stores 10am-3pm./Mon-Fri. Lit Tennis, in/outdoor pools,saunas, playground, library, 24 hr gym,game room, mini-mart/cleaners, Electric Charging stations, trails, off leash dog park,picnic tables and grills, sports court, & basketball court, putting green, business ctr & wii fi in Community Center. And, ESL schools with bus pick up inside the property!

features

cooling: 
Ceiling Fan, Central Air Conditioning
Parking: 
Parking
lot description: 
Additional Land Available

Property Details

Cooling: 
Central A/C, Ceiling Fan(s)
County: 
FAIRFAX
Heating: 
Forced Air
Parking Description: 
Electric Vehicle Charging Station(s), Unassigned
Style: 
Contemporary
Year Built: 
1980

Interior

Interior Features: 
Carpet, CeilngFan(s), Chair Railings, Formal/Separate Dining Room, Kitchen - Gourmet, Master Bath(s), Walk-in Closet(s), Wood Floors

Additional Information

Price Per Sq. ft: 
$299.97
­
­ ­
Renneye L Pike
703-790-9090
­

Mortgage Calculator

Loan Amount:
 
Down payment:
 
Monthly (est):
 
Or Reset
­